Azerbaijani PM meets with Croatian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

It was noted that high-level interactions and mutual visits play a significant role in the development of relations between the two countries.

Azerbaijani-Croatian relations are flourishing in many areas, with close cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations, expressed satisfaction with the dynamics of growth in trade and economic cooperation, and the volume of trade turnover increased by 28 percent last year.

The parties stressed the importance of good potential for continuing expansion of investment cooperation. Cooperation issues in the realm of demining were also considered. It was stressed that the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency conducts large-scale demining operations and that collaboration with Croatia exists in this area.

The parties agreed that energy security was one of the most pressing concerns on the global agenda. It was underlined that Azerbaijan, with its abundant energy resources and infrastructure, has made a significant contribution to Europe's energy security.

The parties also underscored Croatia's attempts to diversify natural gas supply sources, as well as the significance of the Ionian-Adriatic gas pipeline project, which is a continuation of the TAP project.

The meeting reviewed the countries' bilateral connections in the fields of transportation and transit, renewable energy sources, humanitarian assistance, and other areas of mutual interest.

