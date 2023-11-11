Military parade in Azerbaijan's Khankendi - showcase of strong commitment to maintaining regional stability - Pakistani think tank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Military parade in Azerbaijan's Khankendi is a showcase of a strong commitment to maintaining stability and ensuring lasting peace in the region, Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director at Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF), told Trend.

"Khankendi now stands as a powerful symbol of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and authority. This occasion sends a distinct message intended to deter future military conflicts. Khankendi, with profound historical and political importance in the Karabakh conflict and broader Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, serves as a powerful setting for this demonstration," he said.

The expert noted that the parade's importance extends to the regional level, potentially influencing the dynamics between Azerbaijan and Armenia and impacting the wider South Caucasus region.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan launched anti-terror measures in Karabakh on September 19 in order to completely expel Armenian illegal armed formations from its territory.

As a result, in less than 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Army managed to take control of more than 90 combat positions of the Armenian armed forces units. At the same time, seven combat vehicles, one tank, four mortars, and two infantry fighting vehicles were captured as trophies by the Armenian Armed Forces units.

Thus, an agreement on the cessation of anti-terrorist activities was reached at 13:00 (GMT+4) on September 20.

On November 8, a military parade dedicated to the third anniversary of the Victory in the Second Karabakh War was held in the city of Khankendi.