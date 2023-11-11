Azerbaijan contributes to effective implementation of UNESCO mandate - deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Azerbaijan, as a member of the UNESCO Executive Board, makes a valuable contribution to the effective implementation of the organization's mandate, the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said at the 42nd session of the General Conference of UNESCO, Trend reports.

“We also work on the Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, a committee that is extremely important to us because we suffered for a long time from armed aggression and occupation,” he added.

The 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference has begun on November 8.

During the session, elections took place for a new president and vice-presidents of the General Conference, as well as chairmen and vice-chairmen of commissions and committees.

Azerbaijan was elected vice-president of the UNESCO General Conference.

The 42nd session of the General Conference will continue until November 22.

