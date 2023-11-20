EU poses for peace agreement conclusion between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Toivo Klaar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The main interest for the European Union is the conclusion of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar told Armenian media, Trend reports.

"The main priority for us is to reach an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. What is most important is that these countries' relations be resolved in a genuine way. It is secondary where the agreement will be signed in the end," he said.

Klaar noted that the EU currently sees no compelling reasons to obstruct progress in the settlement process.

On November 18, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at the opening ceremony of the fall session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan that Azerbaijan and Armenia had reached an agreement on the fundamental elements of the peace treaty.

