Brenda Shaffer firmly criticizes USAID Administrator for anti-Azerbaijani remarks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Brenda Shaffer, faculty member of the US Naval Postgraduate School, foreign policy specialist, has strongly condemned anti-Azerbaijani statements voiced by Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samatha Power, Trend reports.

"Did you also speak to the 12,000 soldiers from Armenia and their family members (another 20,000) that were living in Karabakh? They probably were happy to go back home," Shaffer wrote on her page on X, as a response to the USAID Administrator's post about her meeting so-called "displaced" Armenians that left Karabakh.

Meanwhile, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev earlier said that there is no place for USAID's work in Azerbaijan any longer.

"During 30 years long occupation of Azerbaijan's land by Armenia when millions more Azerbaijanis were subject to notorious and bloody ethnic cleansing the US stood with the aggressor state of Armenia. Nowadays, the same policy continues in the same form and manifestation," he said.