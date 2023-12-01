Unless Armenia fused political stance, peace in region to bide elusive - Trend News Agency's deputy director (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. There will be no peace in the region as long as Armenia has a clear political position and the authorities gravitate toward the West, Deputy Director of Trend News Agency and Head of Turkic.World media platform, political scientist Rufiz Hafizoglu told ARB 24 TV channel, Trend reports.

The expert believes that Azerbaijan's position on forging a peace treaty with Armenia is clear.

"The United States of America and other Western states, in order to secure their interests in the South Caucasus, put pressure on Armenia not to sign the peace agreement," Hafizoglu noted.

He also noted that Armenia was involved in the boundary delimitation procedure due to Azerbaijan's request.

"Today, Azerbaijan, having won the 44-day war, dictates its terms to Armenia," he said.

