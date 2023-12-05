Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani parliament passes State Social Protection Fund's 2024 budget

Politics Materials 5 December 2023
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijani parliament's meeting has discussed the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2024" in the third reading, Trend reports.

The document, after discussions, was put to the vote and adopted.

Thus, revenues and expenditures of the budget of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) for 2024 have been approved in the amount of 6.9 billion manat ($4.1 billion).

Currently, the revenues and expenditures of the SSPF budget total 6.2 billion manat ($3.6 billion).

