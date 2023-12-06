Global Journalism Council casts aspersions on France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The Global Journalism Council's (GJC) Foreign Media Department has denounced the previous day's pressure on Azerbaijani journalist Aygun Hasanova in France, Trend reports.

Elshad Eyvazli, chairman of the Council's Foreign Media Assembly, told AZERTAJ that such behavior toward a journalist is strongly condemned.

"We strongly oppose all forms of pressure and violence directed against journalists. We ask the French government to explain the pressure applied to Aygun Hasanova, an employee of the official Azerbaijani media company AZERTAJ who was deployed to New Caledonia," he said.

"In a country like France, obstruction of professional journalistic activity is contrary to international rights and freedoms. When something like this happens in one of the world's political centers, it is disappointing for journalists around the world. We consider and condemn the detention of the journalist at the police station and her deportation from the country as a restriction of the journalist's right to access information," the statement emphasizes.

