BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Italy hopes for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia soon, said in a publication on the official page of the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"The dialogue on normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan will be strongly supported, and we expect to reach a peace accord soon," the embassy said.

Negotiations between the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia resulted in an agreement to take concrete efforts to boost trust between the two countries.

The Republic of Azerbaijan released 32 Armenian soldiers as a peace gesture, guided by humanism values. The list of 32 does not and cannot include the leaders of the notorious regime, such as Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Ruben Vardanyan, including Vagif Khachaturyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, i.e., against the people of Azerbaijan.

In turn, the Republic of Armenia, driven by humanist values and as a gesture of peace, releases two Azerbaijani troops.

Furthermore, as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia withdraws its candidacy for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-29) in support of the Republic of Azerbaijan's candidacy. The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia expect that other Eastern European Group nations will support Azerbaijan's candidacy as well. As a courtesy, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the Republic of Armenia's candidacy for membership in the Group of Eastern European States (EEG).

The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will continue negotiations on the implementation of additional confidence-building measures in the near future, and they will seek international support for their efforts, which will contribute to the establishment of mutual trust between the two countries and benefit the entire South Caucasus region.

