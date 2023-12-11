Armenia must ward off provocative anti-Azerbaijan actions - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. A number of so-called "organizations" linked to a fictitious institution condemned to history's vaults have sent an "appeal" to the international community, the Western Azerbaijan Community told Trend.

The most absurd part of the "appeal" involves imposing nonsensical conditions that threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan for the return to Karabakh, the community said.

"The Armenians of Karabakh not only cannot escape racist ideology,'miatsum' stories, and ethnic animosity, but they also continue to live in a parallel universe. The writers of the'appeal,' thinking on the level of Vardan Oskanyan [ex-foreign minister of Armenia] and Artak Beglaryan [former "ombudsman" of the separatist authority in Karabakh], appear to have failed to acquire the required lessons from the last 35 years," the community noted.

"If the government of Armenia is genuinely interested in peace, it should prevent such provocative steps against Azerbaijan," added the community.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement (signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), prevent large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and the withdrawal of Armenian armed formations from Azerbaijani territories, anti-terror measures of a local nature were carried out in the region on September 19-20, 2023.

As a result of the anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan restored sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories. The armed formations of Armenia located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan were disbanded and left the territory of Azerbaijan.

