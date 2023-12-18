Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Memorandum between Azerbaijani and Iraqi Foreign Ministries approved - decree

Politics Materials 18 December 2023 15:58 (UTC +04:00)
Memorandum between Azerbaijani and Iraqi Foreign Ministries approved - decree

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree, approving the "Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq", Trend reports.

According to the decree, "Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq" signed on November 20, 2023 in Baku, was approved.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more