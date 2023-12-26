Azerbaijani CEC registers plenipotentiary reps of more presidential candidates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan has registered plenipotentiary representatives for eight more presidential candidates, Trend reports.

The relevant decision has been made at a meeting of the CEC.

Thus, the meeting discussions resulted in the registration of plenipotentiary representatives of the approved presidential candidates: self-nominated Sarvan Karimov, Matlab Mutallimli, Abutalib Samadov, Fikrat Yusifov, Yusif Baghirzade, Arzuman Abdulkarimov, Yunus Oguz, and Gulamhuseyn Alibayli.

On December 19, the Central Election Commission approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party for participation in the early presidential election.

The CEC meeting held on December 21 approved the candidacies of self-nominated Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, as well as Fazil Mustafa (the Great Creation Party), Elshad Musayev (the Great Azerbaijan Party), Gudrat Hasanguliyev (the United Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan), and Razi Nurullayev (the National Front Party).

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

