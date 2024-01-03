Azerbaijani House in Paris issues appeal over threats to Natavan monument in Evian-les-Bains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The Azerbaijani House in Paris has issued an appeal concerning the decision of the municipal council of Evian-les-Bains regarding the Azerbaijani Park and the potential threat to the renowned Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan's monument, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Addressed to the Mayor of Evian-les-Bains, Josiane Ley, on behalf of Azerbaijani House's head Mirvari Fataliyeva, the appeal conveys profound concern about the unfolding situation.

It emphasizes that France is recognized as a country that values all cultures on its territory, but the latest actions, particularly proposals to alter the name of the Azerbaijani Park, go against the principles of justice and respect for cultural diversity.

The appeal underscores Natavan's significance as a leading figure in Azerbaijani literature of the 19th century, portraying her as a symbol of an emancipated woman who significantly contributed to the cultural revival of social ties and life in Azerbaijan.

Highlighting Natavan's unique role, the appeal notes her leadership in literary gatherings in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. Additionally, it points out her meeting in 1858 with the renowned French writer Alexandre Dumas, a friendship strengthened by Natavan's husband, Khasay Khan, who was fluent in the French language. Dumas, in his book 'Voyage au Caucase' reminisced about Natavan paving a cobblestone road from Baku to Shikh village.

Expressing concern about the potential disruption of understanding and cooperation crucial for strengthening goodwill between Azerbaijan and France, the appeal calls on France to exhibit respect for diverse cultural heritage and bilateral relations.

In a plea to preserve cultural symbols fostering understanding between the two countries, the appeal urges relevant authorities to reconsider recent decisions.

Azerbaijan House in Paris underscores the role of culture in overcoming obstacles and requests attention to this issue, expressing hope for a resolution in accordance with the values proudly represented by France.

The Azerbaijani Park, established in Evian-les-Bains based on the Charter of Mutual Friendship and Cooperation signed in 2015 between the Azerbaijani city of Ismayilli and Evian-les-Bains town, features a monument to the prominent Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan, installed in 2017.

The mayor's office of Evian-les-Bains is reportedly preparing to demolish the monument dedicated to Azerbaijani poetess Natavan. The statue has been already covered.

Several days ago, the signs indicating Azerbaijani Park, where the statue is located, were also dismantled.

