Several Azerbaijani officials visit Republican Perinatal Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Several Azerbaijani officials have visited the Republican Perinatal Center in Baku, following the fire outbreak at the center, Trend reports.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, and Health Minister Teymur Musayev visited the Republican Perinatal Center and viewed the incident scene.

Kamran Aliyev said that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have taken control of the investigation into the incident.

During the fire in the center's neonatal intensive care unit, the bodies of four infants undergoing treatment at the center were found.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel