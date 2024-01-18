TotalEnergies may be expelled from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations has proposed expelling French companies from Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the statement adopted by the Azerbaijani Parliament committee in connection with the anti-Azerbaijani resolution of the French Senate.

Taking into account the ongoing anti-Azerbaijani activities of France, the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations appealed to the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan with a call to expel all French companies from Azerbaijan, including TotalEnergies, and also not to allow French companies to participate in any projects carried out at the request of the Azerbaijani state.

TotalEnergies has been present in Azerbaijan since 1996, where it is a 50% partner of SOCAR in the Absheron gas and condensate field and holds a 5% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.

Lately, the ties between Azerbaijan and France have been strained. Just yesterday, discussions were held in the French Senate regarding the bipartisan resolution proposed on December 1, 2023. This anti-Azerbaijani resolution aims to condemn the so-called "military aggression" in Karabakh and "prevent further attempts of aggression against the Republic of Armenia and violations of territorial integrity".

