Russian FM calls Armenian PM's proposal illogical

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has described the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's readiness to provide a land link between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan on the same terms as Iran as illogical, Trend reports.

"I failed to see any logic. It is hardly appropriate to compare these routes," Lavrov said during a press conference.

Lavrov stated that an agreement was achieved as part of the trilateral working group formed in 2021 by Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan's deputy prime ministers. It states that countries with sovereignty and authority over routes going through their territory will have their rights completely recognized when ties and routes are unblocked.

"Within the working group, an agreement was reached in June 2023 to initially resume connectivity, starting with rail. However, progress seemed to stall at some point. Setbacks are not unusual, and the South Caucasus often receives advice from Western allies. It's important to note that Western advice is not necessarily geared towards advancing their geopolitical interests," the Russian Foreign Minister added.

