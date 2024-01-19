Azerbaijan's upcoming presidential election has special historical significance - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The conduct of presidential election for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan, after ensuring territorial integrity and restoring state sovereignty, has special historical significance, Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Huseynova told Trend.

"This marks the beginning of a new stage in the socio-political history of our country, and there is no doubt that the presidential elections, which will take place on the platform of victory, will proceed in an atmosphere of great enthusiasm and emotional uplift," she said.

"The author of these realities is President Ilham Aliyev, a worthy successor to the political school of the great leader Heydar Aliyev. From the first day of his leadership of the country, he has taken fundamental steps to ensure the sustainable development of Azerbaijan," the MP noted. "Over the past period, President Ilham Aliyev has transformed our country into a regional leader. Today's Azerbaijan is the most stable country in the region with a strong economy and army."

"The goal of President Ilham Aliyev's visionary policy is the comprehensive development of the country and the well-being of the people. The purposeful policy pursued, and every step taken, brought Azerbaijan closer to liberating its lands from occupation, which eventually happened," Huseynova explained.

She emphasized that the presidential election will take place for the first time in a united and sovereign Azerbaijan.

"In this sense, the extraordinary presidential election scheduled for February 7, 2024, won't only go down in history as the victory election but will also serve as the foundation for the realization of new goals set by Azerbaijan, the development of the country on new horizons," added the MP.

On December 7, 2023, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel