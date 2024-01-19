Azerbaijan hands over Non-Aligned Movement Chairmanship to Uganda (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan has handed over the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to Uganda, said the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended the 19th summit of the NAM Heads of State and Government in the capital of Uganda, Kampala.

"A detailed report was presented at the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of NAM. Azerbaijan is committed to contributing to further strengthening and development of NAM within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement Troika," the ministry said in a statement.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a forum of 120 countries that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

The Non-Aligned Movement espouses policies and practices of cooperation, especially those that are multilateral and provide mutual benefit to all those involved.