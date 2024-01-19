Looking back at its history, France may see quite serious problems - Azerbaijani political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Adoption of a resolution by the French Senate against Azerbaijan or calling on other European countries to take the same actions do not carry significant meaning for Azerbaijan, political scientist Rufiz Hafizoglu said in an interview, Trend reports.

Rufiz Hafizoglu emphasized that France’s actions are contrary to international law: “The idea of physical and psychological abuse against the Armenian residents of Garabagh is completely absurd. The fact that Armenian separatists and French parliamentarians sit face-to-face in the French Senate shows that France disregards international law.”

Political scientist noted that, even though street fighting is prohibited in France today, there are French mercenaries in Ukraine: “France, which considers itself the cradle of democracy, trampled democracy and human rights in the person of Macron. International democracy is almost below zero. This, of course, does not apply to the French people. This shows the fiasco of Macron's policy at the political level.”

R. Hafizoglu believes that even though 600,000 Armenians live in France, France tries to settle accounts with Türkiye through Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus: “Any steps taken by France are not important for Azerbaijan. Looking back at its history, France may see quite serious problems. It is enough to talk about the fact that France killed 1.5 million people in the genocides committed in African countries (Algeria, Rwanda).”