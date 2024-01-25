Azerbaijan's embassies to host presidential poll, starting in Korea and ending in US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Voting in the presidential election will begin at Azerbaijan's embassy in Korea and end at the US Consulate General in Los Angeles, told "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

According to the information, the voting will start at 08:00 and will end at 19:00, local time zones.

Based on the data of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, a total of 49 polling stations in 37 countries have been set up to organize voting outside the country.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

To ease election chores and ensue smooth running, "Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

