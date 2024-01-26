Armenians entitled to rights and guarantees outlined in Azerbaijan's Constitution - history expert (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The Baku Network expert platform aired the next episode of the analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The guest of the program was historian Jabi Bahramov, PhD in archaeology.

Bahramov noted that representatives of many nations live in Azerbaijan and their security is ensured equally.

"Armenians will also get the same rights and guarantees. They can accept Azerbaijani citizenship and live with all the rights stipulated by the constitution. The so-called Armenian politicians manipulate this. They know that now Azerbaijan is not the same as it was in the early 1990s. Today Azerbaijan is a strong, self-sufficient state. Azerbaijan offers a peaceful solution to the remaining issues with Armenia," Bahramov said.

Here is the full program release for readers.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel