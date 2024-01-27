Baku harshly responds to Dutch FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Statements by the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Hanke Bruins Slot regarding Azerbaijan are unacceptable, Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

He made the remark answering a question from local media about Slot's statements in the Netherlands parliament.

"The views expressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Hanke Bruins Slot, against our country are unacceptable.

Unfortunately, the Dutch official once again made an accusatory statement in response to the inquiry of the representatives of the Parliament and clearly distorted the statements of the Azerbaijani side. This is not the first time that such irresponsible views have been voiced by the officials of European countries. These statements, while being attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, are examples of a biased approach to post-conflict realities in our region.

Such statements, as well as threatening ideas about the imposing sanctions against Azerbaijan, are a blow to bilateral relations and relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Regarding the intention of the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands to visit our country, it is known that this visit has been postponed by Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani side has informed the opposite side that during the visit, Azerbaijan intends to discuss only bilateral relations, not Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process or internal issues of Azerbaijan.

We call on the Dutch side to put an end to such statements that hinder the future development and progress of the region based on respect for the norms and principles of international law," the statement reads.

