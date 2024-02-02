Azerbaijan to provide interest subsidies to businesses via Entrepreneurship Devt. Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on subsidizing interest on loans granted by credit organizations to entrepreneurs within the framework of projects implemented in connection with the organization of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement in 2024, Trend reports.

The document approved the "Procedure for granting interest subsidies to entrepreneurs through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan on loans received in credit organizations in manat".

This decree regulates the requirements for granting interest subsidies through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan on loans received by entrepreneurs in manat from resident banks and non-bank credit organizations within the framework of projects implemented in connection with the organization of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

To note, subsidizing interest on loans is carried out at the expense of funds allocated to the fund from the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel