US State Dept. silences provocative pro-Armenian journalist over Azerbaijan's election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US Department of State, has withstood the provocations of a pro-Armenian journalist, Trend reports.

During the briefing, Miller refused to comment on the controversial topic of Azerbaijan's presidential election, specifically the so-called OSCE report.

“I simply have no comments about the internal election in Azerbaijan,” the spokesperson replied.

The journalist tried to continue the discussion, but Miller changed the topic of the conversation.

Note that previously, the OSCE prepared an initial report on the presidential election in Azerbaijan, which noted some problems regarding the conditions of the election.

At the same time, on February 7, the OSCE PA will conduct its tenth observation of the election in Azerbaijan (since 1995).

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

