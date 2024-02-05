Presidential poll around corner to further unity of Azerbaijani society - Russian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The upcoming presidential election aims to strengthen the unity of Azerbaijani society even further, Russian politician and head of the Russia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group, Dmitry Savelyev told "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

According to Savelyev, Azerbaijan has reclaimed its ancestral lands after a prolonged period. In light of this significant development, the decision to hold a presidential election is both crucial and timely, as it allows the citizens of the recently regained territories to express their civic will.

"Political stability stands as the pivotal element in the economic and social development of a state, and Azerbaijan's accomplishments over the last two decades undeniably attest to this fact," the politician said.

"We can assert with confidence that the triumvirate underpinning Azerbaijan's success as an independent state comprises a robust government, a diversified economy, and a commitment to national interests in shaping crucial priorities in both foreign and domestic policy," he added.

The politician noted that Azerbaijan initiated the diversification of its economy around the same time and with similar objectives as Russia. In fact, both countries draw upon each other's experiences in this regard.

"This achievement is largely attributed to the trusting relations between our countries and nations. With Russia's focus shifting from the west to the south, Azerbaijan is emerging as an increasingly vital strategic partner for Russia. Consequently, our potential for expanding mutual trade is exceptionally high. Experts suggest that the foreign trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan may double this year. Undoubtedly, the political stability and robust governance ensured through fair and well-organized elections will facilitate the development of these initiatives," he added.

Noting that all major events in Azerbaijan are consistently executed at a high standard, Dmitry Savelyev expressed confidence that the organization of all events in February will follow the traditional flawless pattern.

He also wished peace and prosperity to the generous land of Azerbaijan, and its valiant, hard-working people.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

