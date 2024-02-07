Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Russia's St. Petersburg reports number of voters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. By 5 PM local time at the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg, 839 voters had participated in the presidential election, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

According to the information, 1,030 voters were registered at this polling station.

Stanislav Tkachenko, an expert from the International Institute for Monitoring of Democracy Development of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, stated that observers from the assembly will oversee both the voting and vote-counting processes.

In connection with the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, four polling stations were set up in Russia, including polling station No. 44 of Narimanov's first electoral district No. 19 at the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories.

