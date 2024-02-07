BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The major impression is the significant presence of actively involved voters, which results in waiting queues everywhere, the General Director of the Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies (Russia), Igor Korotchenko told reporters, commenting on the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Today, my colleagues and I visited a total of 6 polling stations, 5 within Baku and 1 in the suburbs," he said.

Korotchenko noted that the organization of the electoral process and the work of election commissions were carried out smoothly.

"I would describe it as professional, even exemplary. The voter turnout is expected to be record-breaking. Some EU countries, notably France, could learn from Azerbaijan about conducting an election according to democratic standards rather than resorting to cheap demagoguery, as seen in Paris and other European capitals," he said.

The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the organization, 92.6 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers were enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories.

