Azerbaijan’s snap presidential election in spotlight of Turkish media (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Turkish media outlets have widely covered the snap presidential election held in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, Trend reports.

Headlined "Azerbaijani President Aliyev cast his vote in Khankendi, which was liberated from occupation", the article by the Turkish "Beyaz Gazete" media organization emphasized that polling stations were set up in Karabakh for the first time in 30 years.

“More than 23,000 voters cast their ballots in Shusha, the cultural capital of Karabakh, as well as at 26 polling stations set up in Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand, Aghdara, Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli, Lachin and Kalbajar districts,” the article said.

Anadolu Agency also published several articles, including an analytical article providing insights into Azerbaijan’s snap presidential election.

The articles, headlined "Declaration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty: polling stations are set up in Karabakh" and "People show great interest in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli, liberated from occupation", praised the high voter turnout in the elections, as well as the establishment of polling stations in the liberated territories.

TRT Haber also posted a number of articles highlighting President Ilham Aliyev’s casting his vote in Khankendi, as well as the Azerbaijani citizens’ enthusiastic and active participation in the elections in the liberated territories.

“A total of 37 polling stations were set up at the Azerbaijani embassies and consulates across 49 countries regarding the snap presidential election,” the article noted.

The article, published on Hurriyet.com web portal, hailed the fact that the voting is being monitored by 790 international observers representing 72 international organizations and citizens of 89 countries, with the total number of observers exceeding 90,000.

"Haber Global" also posted an article highlighting the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan.

The author drew attention to President Ilham Aliyev's casting his vote in Khankendi, the excellent organization of the voting process at all the polling stations established in Karabakh after 30 years, the high voter turnout, as well as the provision of all necessary conditions for observers to monitor the election process.

Headlined "Azerbaijan elects its president”, the article by "Haber7com" website, stressed that the elections were monitored by a large number of international organizations. The author underscored that President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members had also cast their votes in Khankendi.

The article, posted on the "Haberler.com" website, featured the interviews with voters, who demonstrated a high level of enthusiasm in the elections.