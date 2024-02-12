Azerbaijan's land forces pitch in kettlebell lifting championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Shortly after the Defense Ministry's approved training plan for 2024, the kettlebell lifting championship kicked off among the servicemen in the Land Forces, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The championship preceded commemorating the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and shehids (martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan played.

Following that, the teams were drawn, the goal of the championship was announced, and the safety rules were delivered.

In the championship, which involves seven teams consisting of 39 servicemen, they compete in six weight categories without strain and in a push.

The Shamkir, Barda, and Hadrut teams participating in the kettlebell lifting championship took the first, second, and third places, respectively.

At the end of the competitions, the winners were presented with honorary certificates, diplomas, and cups, and a photo was taken.

It should be noted that the winners will join the kettlebell lifting championship to be held in the Azerbaijan Army in March of the current year.