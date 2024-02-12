Armenians in Karabakh left territories on own will - Russian deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Armenians living in Karabakh voluntarily departed from the region, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin during an interview with TASS (a state-owned Russian news agency), Trend reports.

According to Galuzin, Russia is ready to facilitate the safe return of Armenians to Karabakh if they wish it.

"We are prepared to offer comprehensive support to this endeavor, which may involve the assistance of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, whose presence holds significant importance," the diplomat added.

The Azerbaijani authorities have consistently encouraged the Armenian residents of Karabakh to remain in the areas where they are. Upon acquiring Azerbaijani citizenship, the Armenian population of Karabakh is assured to enjoy the same rights as other citizens of the country.

A special website has been created for the reintegration of the Armenian population of Karabakh.

A UN delegation arrived in Karabakh on October 1, 2023, with the objective of assessing the local situation and identifying the humanitarian requirements of the residents. The delegation comprised representatives from diverse UN agencies.

In a statement, the UN mission refuted Armenian claims of the so-called "ethnic cleansing" in Karabakh.

"On Sunday, October 1, a UN delegation led by Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, visited Azerbaijan's Karabakh region. The party left Aghdam and drove to Khankendi, where they met with the locals and assessed the state of healthcare and education. During their tour, the delegation saw no serious damage to civilian public infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, residential buildings, and cultural and religious monuments," the statement said.