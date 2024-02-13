UAE PM sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Emir of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President.

I offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on your resounding victory in the early presidential election, and wish you continued success in your high state responsibilities.

Your Excellency, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan - the progress and prosperity", the letter says.