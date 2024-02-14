Azerbaijani Armed Forces reservists' drills continue (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. A training session with a group of reservists continues in one of the military units according to the training schedule for 2024, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

Reservists are further educated, and they are given military uniforms and other materials. Safety guidelines are explained, and dozens of drills are conducted.

The military unit provides all circumstances for military personnel's nourishment, including high-calorie, high-quality food.

Throughout the training session, several tasks will be completed in accordance with the plan in order to develop reservists' combat training, knowledge, and skills, as well as their practical talents.

