Islamophobia becomes "political epidemic" in Europe – Trend News Agency's deputy director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Islamophobia has become a "political epidemic" in Europe, said Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency, Head of Turkic World media platform, and political scientist Rufiz Hafizoglu, Trend reports.

"Islamophobia is on the rise in many European countries, escalating into a widespread "political epidemic." This phenomena is coordinated by political factions throughout the Western Hemisphere, with a particular emphasis on France. The current situation in many Western nations resembles the pre-Second World War era in Germany, typified by the rising influence of radical right-wing and nationalist beliefs," he said.

Hafizoglu reminded out that Western nations, which presently advocate for human rights and democracy, are far from respecting actual democratic norms.

"For some odd reason, burning the Quran in front of police is considered a human right, whereas objecting to it is regarded as extremist. When dealing with numerous Muslim countries, Western countries, particularly France, use double standards," the political scientist added.

He claims that many of Europe's venues are no longer used for dialogue, but rather as pressure mechanisms.

