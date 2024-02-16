Serbia's support for COP29 conference in Baku another example of friendly ties - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Serbia's support for holding the COP29 conference in Baku is another example of our friendly relations, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev said during the event dedicated to the Statehood Day of the Republic of Serbia, Trend reports.

"The high level of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Serbia undoubtedly stems from the wise foresight of the leaders of the two countries, sincere friendship, and the high importance they attach to cooperation. The memorandum on the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council signed on 23 November 2022 once again proves that Azerbaijan and Serbia are friendly countries and strategic partners in the true sense of the word. Serbia's support for the COP29 conference in Baku is another example of our friendly relations," the minister said.

Sahil Babayev stressed that Serbia is also a new partner of Azerbaijan in the diversification of the European gas market.

"The launch of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector in Niš in December 2023, along with the diversification of Serbia's supply sources, will make a significant contribution to Europe's energy security," he said.

The minister added that there is a strong legal framework between Azerbaijan and Serbia and that more than 50 agreements, contracts, and other documents covering various areas of cooperation have been signed over the past 27 years.

"The activity of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission is crucial for strengthening cooperation between the two countries. To date, the Commission has held 7 meetings. The last meeting of the Commission was held on 28 April 2023. Our burgeoning cooperation is also reflected in the expansion of economic ties. Cooperation in the fields of energy, transport infrastructure, air transport, defense industry, agriculture, tourism, and other areas is in the focus of both sides," Babayev noted.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel