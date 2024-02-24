Azerbaijani Defense Ministry views running status on notional Azerbaijani-Armenian border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. A regular service meeting was held at the Defense Ministry under the leadership of Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The meeting discussed in detail the current operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border, organizational concerns, and military service, as well as reports.



The joint exercises scheduled for 2024 in Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and other countries will benefit the exchange of experiences, the advancement of personnel knowledge and abilities, and the enhancement of force combat training.

