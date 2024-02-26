France seeks to worsen mending of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Whenever efforts are made to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, France repeatedly demonstrates a strong predisposition that tends to aggravate the issue, preventing its good growth, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters during his visit to the Mother's Cry monument of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

"Initiated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a meeting was held, receiving positive assessments and maintaining a normal atmosphere. The significance of continuing the process was underscored during the meeting. However, following this, the French President issued a statement, and the French defense minister visited Armenia, making provocative remarks. These actions indicate a deliberate and systematic effort to impede the positive development of the process. This reaffirms that the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty is a concern for various entities," Bayramov added.

To note, today marks the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of Armenian mass terror, 613 people were cruelly murdered, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly persons; eight families were utterly destroyed; 130 children lost one parent; and 25 children lost both parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children, out of 1275, who were kidnapped, held hostage, and tortured, remains unknown.

