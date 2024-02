BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held on February 28-29 in Berlin, the spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan said, Trend reports.

"The meeting of the delegations of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers will be held on February 28-29 in Berlin according to the agreement reached at the trilateral meeting held in Munich," she said.

