BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Armenia keeps repeating old mistakes with certain variations in political maneuvers, political analyst Elchin Mirzabeyli told Trend.

He emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Azerbaijan, had stated long before the Second Karabakh War that Armenia's occupation policy was unsustainable. He underscored that the Azerbaijani people will not give up their just cause in the face of external pressure and intimidation.

Mirzabeyli argues that Armenia's misunderstandings of its military capabilities, disregard for changes in the regional and global context, and disregard for Azerbaijan's strength and objective realities were the factors that precipitated the Second Karabakh War and the Armenian army's decisive defeat. Despite this, Armenia has not learned the lessons and has failed to meet its obligations. Armenia, relying on international allies, refused to remove its forces from Azerbaijani territory, instead inciting separatism and engaging in acts of sabotage. These operations eventually led to Azerbaijan constructing a checkpoint in Lachin, recovering control of the Lachin route, and then implementing limited anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh.

The expert observed that, rather than advocating for regional peace, collaboration, and security, Armenia sought to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs. Efforts to impose pressure on Azerbaijan were made at several levels, including the UN Security Council. However, all of these attempts failed due to President Ilham Aliyev's firm position, international credibility, and diplomatic acumen.



Mirzabeyli emphasized that the full picture is obvious, and only those who are duped by deceitful promises and who are genuinely serving the interests of others may choose to "turn a blind eye" to it.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel