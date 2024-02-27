US continues to encourage Azerbaijan and Armenia to try to reach durable agreement - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The US continues to encourage Azerbaijan and Armenia to try to reach a durable agreement, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on February 27, Trend reports.

"I don't have any announcements to make, but we continue to encourage both sides to try to reach a durable, lasting agreement," he said.

Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers are set to meet in Germany on February 28 and 29.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left on a working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany today. The visit will include the second round of negotiations between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers on the draft Bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations, as well as meetings with German officials.

Earlier in December 2023, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said that Secretary Blinken looks forward to hosting foreign ministers Bayramov and Mirzoyan in Washington soon for peace negotiations.