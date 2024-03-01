Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the President of the Turkish Defense Industry Agency Haluk Gorgun within the diplomatic forum in Antalya, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The source emphasized that the meeting hailed the cooperation between the two fraternal countries in the field of military industry.

An exchange of views took place on further expansion of cooperation in a number of areas, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, the day before, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov went on a working visit to Türkiye. During the visit, the Minister is scheduled to participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, speak at the panel "Institutionalization in the Turkic World: Organization of Turkic States in the XXI century", as well as hold numerous bilateral meetings.

