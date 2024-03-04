Backstage of farmer revolts in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The farmer revolts having swept through much of Europe in recent months, from Paris to Berlin and from Bucharest to Poland, show no signs of abating, Trend reports.

Thus, on February 26 in Belgium, farmers on thousands of tractors headed towards Brussels, blocking roads with large tires and vehemently expressing their protest against the EU's agricultural policy in front of the council building.

The police intervened in the protests, using tear gas and water cannons.

Belgium is home to the headquarters of the EU, considered the most significant economic and political organization in Europe. The reasons behind the farmers' revolts, also mentioned in a previous publication, include opposition to the EU's Green Deal, agricultural support policies, and Ukraine.

But are all these protests coordinated from a single center? Why don't EU governments pacify farmers to end the protests, or do they not want to? To find answers to these questions, several important points need attention.

When the Treaty of Rome was signed in 1957, laying the foundations for the European Economic Community, France, not wanting to be overwhelmed by Germany's vast industry, insisted on increasing agricultural subsidies. Of course, subsidies were meant to be extended to the working class of all member countries.

Starting from the 1990s, European countries gradually moved their heavy industry, which they considered dirty, to third-world countries. However, even then, agriculture was not relocated from Europe to third-world countries because of its undeniable role in food security.

Now, significant changes are occurring globally as a new world order takes shape, following massive epidemics and significant technological developments. New approaches to production, consumption, and food safety are emerging worldwide. In this context, there will naturally be a shift in the approach to farmers as a class. This issue is closely linked to the transition to clean energy.

Thus, decisions such as reducing carbon dioxide emissions in Europe and minimizing the use of pesticides on farms are also a continuation of the policy of transferring production of goods to third-world countries, keeping waste away from the EU, and importing already clean products.

In the EU, the number of farms has decreased threefold from 2005 to the present, especially small farms are going out of business due to their inability to compete and lack of support at the state level. The EU leadership's attitude towards farmers producing natural and healthy products raises certain doubts. Is the farmer class really being phased out?

As mentioned in a previous publication, this year is an election year in most European countries, including the European Parliament. The inability to take steps to appease farmers, despite the election, suggests that work has been done to gradually eliminate farmers who primarily produce meat and agricultural products as a working class.

Speaking of election, it's also important to note that right-wing parties are attributed to inciting farmer riots in Europe. In the Netherlands and Germany, right-wing liberal parties support farmers. Dutch right-wing activist and political expert Eva Vlaardingerbroek, joining the protesting farmers, stated that "world elites have declared war on hardworking people owing to whom food comes to our tables. While many consider this a conspiracy theory, the idea that the global elite is declaring a "war" on the working class continues to spread worldwide.

The aforementioned politician also said in one of her past interviews that major global powers, led by the World Economic Forum, by destroying farms, want to force the Dutch to eat beetles produced in insect factories.

"Politicians know that control over food is control over people; we don't want to eat insects; we demand our steak," emphasized Vlaardingerbroek.

Thus, it can be concluded that the struggle is between globalists and the working class. While globalists take steps towards artificial food, the farmer class and right-wing liberals supporting them uphold traditional food production, and, of course, farmers are the performers. On the other hand, measures taken by organizations under the influence of globalists, advocating for a shift to renewable energy and the "Green world", also lead to the weakening of agriculture both globally and directly in Europe.

One part of the world seems to side with non-traditional artificial food, while the other continues to stand on the side of tradition.

