Austrian-South Caucasus Parliamentary Group's delegation visits Alley of Shehids (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. A delegation of the Austria-South Caucasus Parliamentary Group of the Austrian National Council has visited the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) in Baku, Trend reports.

The guests respectfully honored the memory of heroic sons and daughters of the Motherland who died in the fight for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and laid flowers at their tombs.

Then the delegation admired the panorama of the capital of Azerbaijan from the highest point of the city. The delegation of the parliamentary group was informed about the history of the Alley of Shehids and the improvement and construction works carried out in Baku.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel