BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left on a working visit to Saudi Arabia, Trend reports, referring to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

To note, within the framework of the visit, the Minister will take part and address the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

