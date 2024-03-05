Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss military cooperation issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s International Military Cooperation Department hosted the "Azerbaijan-Pakistan 10th Working Group Level Meeting" between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Joint Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, at the meeting, a detailed exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries, military education and science, operational planning and conducting joint exercises, as well as other issues of interest was held.

Following the signing of the meeting's final protocol, both parties exchanged gifts, and a photo was taken.