Azerbaijan, WB discuss preparations for COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with a World Bank delegation led by Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the meeting, prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank were discussed, as well as issues related to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in our country this year. Jeyhun Bayramov noted that cooperation within the World Bank also helps expand our country’s ties with other regional and international financial organizations.

Providing detailed information on preparations for COP29, the minister said that during the country's chairmanship the emphasis will be on attracting financial resources and investments in the fight against global climate change. It was noted that, along with states, the World Bank can also become an important platform in terms of establishing contacts to determine the possible contribution of international financial institutions to this process.

Speaking about the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out in the territories liberated from occupation in the post-conflict period, Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the work being carried out is simultaneously aimed at effectively using the potential of the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions in the field of alternative energy.

At the meeting, the delegation congratulated Azerbaijan on its chairmanship of COP29 and expressed confidence that our country will demonstrate successful experience in its chairmanship, as well as in expanding cooperation with international financial institutions in accordance with the priorities of the chairmanship. In particular, the importance of steps for the practical implementation of global commitments that will be determined within the framework of COP29 was noted, and the World Bank’s readiness to support initiatives in this direction was emphasized.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.