BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. A delegation led by Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim has visited the Alley of Honors and the Alley of Martyrs, Trend reports.

The guests first visited the Alley of Honors, where they laid a wreath at the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Then the memory of prominent scientist-ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was honored.

