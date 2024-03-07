Azerbaijan, Armenia review joint activity of border delimitation commissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The seventh meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia was held, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

At the same time, the meeting of the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia under the chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The sides have exchanged views on delimitation issues, and have commenced the negotiations on the draft Regulation on Joint Activity of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border Between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and discussed the drafts of relevant instructions on the order of delimitation works.

The parties decided to complete the agreement on the draft Regulation on Joint Activity of the Commissions as soon as possible.

The parties also came to an agreement to determine at the working level the date and the venue for the next meeting of the Commissions.