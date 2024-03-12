Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian FMs to hold regular trilateral meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The 9th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye will take place in Baku on March 15, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The source noted that one-on-one meetings between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his counterparts, as well as a joint press conference of the foreign ministers, are planned to be held within the 9th meeting.

To note, the 8th trilateral meeting of the three countries' foreign ministers was held in Tbilisi on December 23, 2019.

