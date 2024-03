BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving the agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Organization on holding the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in Baku in 2026, Trend reports.

To note, this agreement was signed on December 22, 2023, in Baku.

