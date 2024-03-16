BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Activation of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be beneficial for many countries, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze after the one-on-one meeting, Trend reports.

“The establishment and forthcoming development of transportation infrastructure will provide invaluable opportunities for numerous countries. Specifically, I believe that the activation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in an expanded capacity within the next month or two marks a significant achievement,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

Highlighting that the railway's capacity will soon increase from one to five million tons, the head of state emphasized that its activation will attract the interest of many countries simultaneously.